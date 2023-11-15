WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and had 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks eased to a 130-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Doncic also grabbed seven rebounds to fall shy of this third double-double of the season after being held to a season-low 16 points in a loss at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 31 points and sank seven 3-pointers for the Mavericks on a night point guard Kyrie Irving sat out with a sprained left foot.

“The left foot’s bothering him. It’s sore,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said pregame of Irving, who played 26 minutes in Tuesday’s loss. “So we’re just not going to take any chances.”

Derrick Jones Jr. had 20 points and Dereck Lively II had 17 on 7 of 8 shooting. Dallas led by double digits for the final three quarters and sank 17 3-pointers as a team, surpassing 15 made 3s for the 10th time in their first 12 games.

“I thought Luka and that group set the tone, understanding getting in at four in the morning, the (potential) excuses of being tired or scheduling,” Kidd said. “I thought the maturity and the trust, to execute, I thought they did a great job from the start.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points to lead the Wizards, who lost their fourth straight two nights after giving back a double-digit lead in a loss at Toronto. Jordan Poole added 16 points and Deni Avdija had 15.

Dallas took control on a 25-8 first-quarter run that resulted in a 32-17 lead. The Mavericks stretched the lead to as much as 25 points in the second quarter before taking a 71-51 halftime lead and finished the night with assists on 32 of their 48 made field goals.

“We’re obviously going to see some more challenges, but we’re playing well,” said Seth Curry, who added 15 points and hit all six of his shots off the Mavericks bench. “It’s not just the winning, it’s the way you win, it’s the way you’re playing.”

Hardaway hit three 3s in that second quarter and both he and Doncic surpassed the 20-point threshold by halftime.

Between Wednesday’s first half and Monday’s second, Washington was outscored by 43 points over four quarters.

“I thought that first quarter, I didn’t think we approached it the right way, in terms of coverage confusion, some communication, some transition,” said Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Continue a four-game road trip Saturday in Milwaukee.

Wizards: Play the second of three at home Friday against New York.