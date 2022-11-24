MIAMI (AP) – Kyle Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat snapped a four-game slide by beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Herro finished with 17 in his first game back following an eight-game absence with a sprained ankle. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, which trailed briefly in the fourth quarter after building a 17-point halftime lead.

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis scored 21, Will Barton had 13 and Deni Avdija finished with 12 for the Wizards.