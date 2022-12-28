WASHINGTON (AP) – Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each had 22 points for Washington as three-time Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal sat out with hamstring soreness.

The Wizards shot 57.3% from the floor, outscored the Suns 60-28 in the paint and outrebounded them 46-30.

Deandre Ayton scored 31 points for the Suns, who said All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks because of a left groin strain.

The Suns also are missing the injured Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet.