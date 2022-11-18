WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Wizards will be honoring team legends Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison at the Wizards home game against the Miami Heat on Friday.

“As part of “Throwback Night” festivities, the team will recognize Arenas, Butler and Jamison in a halftime celebration for their contributions to the franchise. They played together from 2005-06 to 2009-10 and led Washington to three consecutive playoff appearances (2006-2008)” the Wizards said in a press release.

The three all-stars were the face of the Wizards franchise in mid 2000’s and are officially getting recognized for their contributions as a trio. The Wizards tip off against the Heat at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.