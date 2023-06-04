WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday morning, the Washington Wizards held a pre-draft workout for six collegiate players looking to showcase their talents ahead of the NBA Draft at the end of the month.

For some of the players, these workouts are their chance to impress a front office, and show that they are capable to play at the next level.

“Just taking the opportunity for what it is,” said former George Washington guard Brendan Adams. “Trying to go as hard as we can. Everybody was in here competing, so I feel like it was a great workout.”

“I’m blessed to put on NBA gear,” said former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell. “At my size, it’s unlikely to be here, so I’m just happy and blessed to be here.”

“I know I’m ready for this,” said former South Alabama guard Isaiah Moore. “I’ve worked so hard. It’s just like a dream come true.”

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and the new President of Monumental Basketball Michael Winger were in attendance watching the prospects work out.

Brendan Adams, a Hanover, Md. native, spent his final season with George Washington, and was apart of back court the averaged the most points in the Atlantic-10 conference. Now, after an incredible year for GW, Adams believes he has the intangibles for the next level.

“I think my size and athleticism is very clear,” said Adams. “I just want to show that I can shoot consistently. Mainly, just that pace and when I would have the ball, the game kind of slowed down. That’s what I want to bring to the next level.”

Another familiar face in the building was Markquis Nowell, who put on a show in the NCAA tournament, leading the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance. Nowell is known as an assist machine, and is trying to show that he too can translate to the next level, even with the size disadvantage.

“I just want to show everything,” said Nowell. “That I’m able to play at an NBA level despite my size. I’m going to defend. Whether you are 5’7″ or 7’4″. I’m going to go out there and compete and I’m going to bring a winning attitude.”

Adams wasn’t the only local guy on the court Saturday morning. Former Flint Hill standout, and Temple Hills, Md. native Isaiah Moore also worked out for the team. Moore grew up a huge DC sports fan, including the Wizards. Now he had his shot to impress the organization he grew up watching.

“I actually came to the camp as a kid and got MVP here when I was younger,” said Moore. “Just getting this opportunity and seizing it. It’s a feeling you can’t imagine or explain. You just got to seize the moment and know you are supposed to be here.”

The NBA Draft kicks off Thursday June 22 at 8 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.