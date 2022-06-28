WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We know the Washington Wizards are high on their tenth overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Johnny Davis. While at Wisconsin he put up big numbers. Numbers Wizards fans hope will translate to the NBA.

Last season with the Badgers, Davis averaged 19.7 points and 2.1 assists per game. What was ever more impressive was his total rebounds per game as he was able to pull down 8.2 boards per game. More specifically, 6.9 of those were defensive rebounds.

Defense is an area Davis says he prides his game on saying, “I have an offensive game too, but on the defensive end you can always control your effort and intensity. You can never control if the ball is going to go in the hoops. So defensively, that’s where I hang my hart.”

Davis showed his defensive intensity at Wisconsin averaging just over a steal per game in 62 games played.

While Davis didn’t get a say in where he wanted to start his NBA career, he did offer up what he likes the most so far with his new team. “I get to have some veterans in (Bradley) Beal. But just, you know, the young core that they are trying to build up”, said Davis. “I know coach (Wes) Unseld has not been here too long. But I like how they really emphasize defense, especially in minicamp. They are really hard on us about that. So I think I’ll fit right in.”

Davis will play in his first NBA game when Summer League action kicks off in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 9th.