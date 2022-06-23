WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Wizards select point guard Johnny Davis with the tenth pick in the NBA Draft.

Davis played for Wisconsin and averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and is excited to get to work with his new team. “It means a lot”, said Davis. “I thought the workout I had with them went really well. Like I said before I had some family that lives out there. But most importantly I am just glad my family was able to be there and celebrate the moment with me. I’m really excited to get to work. You know, I am going to take this night to celebrate this moment with my family. But as soon as it hits midnight, I’ll be ready to get to work.”

As excited as Davis is to get to DC, so is the Wizards front office. “For our team to be able to get to the next level, it’s just adding depth”, said General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “And what he’s able to do and his command of basketball. He understands the game very well. He’s a quick learner.”

Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr, who’s in entering his second year as the head coach of the Wizards added, “Obviously a high character, has a very mature nature. But you can tell he’s got a passion, very competitive spirit about him. I just think he just loves the game, loves to play, and see that out on the floor.”

Davis will join a Wizards team which finished 35-47 last season, and placed 12th in the Eastern Conference.