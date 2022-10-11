WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Happy Bradley Beal day!

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards held their annual open practice at Capital One arena, and afterward, they celebrated their longest-tenured player on the team.

The council of D.C. officially marks October 11th as Bradley Beal day in the district.

In the 10 years he’s been on the wizards, the three-time all-star put in a lot of work off the court and gave back to the community.

Unfortunately, Beal was not there, as he was battling an illness, so instead, he recorded a video message thanking the city, and more importantly the fans.

Also, there on his behalf were his wife and their two sons.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr said that Beal deserves the recognition and then some.

“We’ve seen throughout his tenure here, his willingness to give back to the community. You know, it’s a lot of things that are published, but there are so many more that are not, or are under the radar. It’s a credit to who he is as a person.”