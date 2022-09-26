WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Wizards began training camp over the weekend, as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

This is a brand new team, with some familiar faces. Bradley Beal is back as a Wizard after signing a five-year, $251 million supermax contract extension during the offseason.

Washington also added some depth to their roster over the summer. They went out and got center Kristaps Porzingis, who was previously on the Dallas Mavericks, and former Indiana Pacer, Monte Morris.

The Wizards will be in action this week, from the other side of the world as they will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors for a two-game slate in Japan on Friday, September 30th.

Washington has not made the playoffs since the 2020-2021 season. Their main focus this year is to get back to the postseason.

However, to do that — they first need to establish and create team chemistry – both on and off the court. At least to the newcomer, guard Monte Morris, cultivating chemistry does not seem like a point of concern for him.

“I got a real good feel for everybody I’m playing was so not like this is the first day. It should be a real fun season, you know having a lot of threat in the bigs, and then also we are versatile at the four and we can mix up some lineups you know, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Most importantly, the Wizards also need to stay healthy through camp and preseason especially. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is hoping to have a healthy team at least most of this season (unlike last year) as prepares for his second year as head coach for Washington.

“The bottom line this early, is we want to see where we are health wise. We want to make sure we come out of camp, get through the games in Japan and get through the preseason healthy, and hold to hopefully give ourselves a chance early in the season. ”