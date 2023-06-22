WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers decided to swap first overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. In the end, the Wizards ended up with Frenchman forward Bilal Coulibaly.

The Pacers selected Coulibaly 7th overall, which ended up being the Wizards pick. Washington then selected Houston forward Jarace Walker 8th overall, which ended up being the Pacers pick.

The Wizards are also sending two 2028 second-round picks to Indiana.

Coulibaly was a former teammate of top pick Victor Wembanyama, as they both played for Metropolitans 92 in France where he averaged five points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 27 games.