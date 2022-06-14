OWINGS MILLS, Md (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens had their QB1 back on the field for the first time this offseason.

After missing OTA’s, Lamar Jackson arrived to practice this afternoon, bringing the energy and excitement that comes with. Head coach John Harbaugh and Jackson’s number one target, Mark Andrews, were pleased from what they were seeing from #8.

“He looked good, and he was into it,” said Harbaugh. “He’s, physically, in very good shape. I thought his arm looked good. You can see that he’s been throwing a lot, and you can see he is in great physical condition. It kind of boosted everyone’s spirits too. But, it was good to see some great balls.”

“He drives our team,” said Andrews. “He’s QB1, and the energy around him being here lifts everybody up.”

Ravens mandatory minicamp will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.