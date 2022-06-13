OWINGS MILLS, Md (WDVM) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back on the practice field for mandatory minicamp this week.

The star QB did not attend OTA’s, but was back at the facility on Monday getting set for minicamp. This will be the first time Jackson will be on the field since December. The 2019 NFL MVP missed the last four games of the 2021 season due to a right ankle injury.

Jackson is heading into his fifth year with the Ravens, and is expected to make over $23 million this season. After this year, the QB will be looking for a contract extension.