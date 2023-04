BALTIMORE, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Baltimore Ravens came into the 2023 NFL Draft with the 22nd overall pick, and they filled a key need for Lamar Jackson and the offense. The Ravens — selecting wide receiver Zay Flowers out of Boston College.

Flowers made a name for himself at Boston College, he had a breakout season in 2022 with 78 receptions, had over 1,000 receiving yards, and tied for fifth in the FBS with 12 receiving touchdowns.