CLIFTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Centreville Wildcats are coming into the 2022 high school football season with high hopes.

Last year, the team had a lot of sophomore and junior starters on the team. Now, a year later, the team is more experienced, and are ready to contend not just for a Concorde District title, but a region and state title.

“If it was any year, it would be this year,” said senior running back Isaiah Ragland. “We have pretty much everyone coming back. Everyone is coming back, we all bought in, and we are all ready to get it going.”

Centreville finished last season 10-3, with their only losses being to the Class 6 state runners-up Madison and the Class 5 state champs Stone Bridge. The goal for the Wildcats: beat those teams.

“We are just trying our best to kind of chase that,” said head coach Jon Shields. “They are the ones that have won the championships and won the region. I think, with our work ethic, and being in the weight room and the chemistry and comradery, I think that we can take the next step this year.”

Ragland is one of the best running backs in the states, but the team is looking to be more two dimensional this year.

“I think our pass game is really going to shine this year,” said senior lineman Wesley Howenstein. “I think we are going to establish the run early in the season, and I think the pass game is going to take us that extra step.”

Centreville opens up the season on August 26 on the road against Herndon.