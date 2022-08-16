LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The South County Stallion football team has been one of the best teams in Class 6 over the past three seasons.

A state title, a state runner-up, and state semifinalist the last three seasons, but now the team comes into this year with big shoes to fill. All-state wide receiver Brock Spalding has graduated and is playing college ball at East Carolina, and now SoCo will have to replace the production.

“It’s a lot more open,” said South County head coach Tynan Rolander. “I think these guys are going out, trying to not be Brock, but try to make all the plays that they can possibly make.”

“I don’t think you can necessarily replace a player who’s left a mark,” said junior quarterback Jordan Dennis. “But you can definitely step up and leave your own.”

Coming off an 11-3 season, winning another 6C Region title, South County is looking to continue their dominant run in NOVA.

“I think everybody knows that they just have to do their job, and if they do that well, the glory and the success will come with it.”

South County opens up the season at home against Woodbridge on August 26.