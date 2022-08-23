HAYMARKET, Va. (DC News Now) — The Battlefield Bobcats found themselves in a position they weren’t use to in 2021, and that’s in the Class 6 state semifinal.

Battlefield has had good seasons in the past, but their last 10-win season was back in 2014. So, last year, competing against the eventual state champs in Oscar Smith was a step up for them.

Now coming into the 2022 season, the team looks to build off of last year’s success, and make it the new norm for their program.

“We know that feeling, and we want to achieve that feeling even more,” said senior defensive lineman Ty Gordon.

“What happened happened,” said junior quarterback Braden Boggs. “This year is a new year. I think we are going to do better things than last year, but we are a new team, so we got to earn it.”

“That’s experience that our younger guys got,” said head coach Greg Hatfield. “You want your guys getting use to hopefully having the opportunity to play in games like that.”

Battlefield kicks off their 2022 schedule on Friday at home against Potomac.