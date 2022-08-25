ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — In the VHSL Class 4, Broad Run has been a competitive team year in and year out.

In 2021, the Spartans found themselves in the Class 4 state final, before falling to Varina 28-21. Now, the team comes into 2022 looking to run it back, but this time, with a new head coach at the helm.

Myron Curtis, Broad Run’s new head coach, has been an assistant coach for a decade, and now heads the Spartans. In the eyes of the team, nothing changes. The goals are still the same.

“We are feeling confident,” said senior tight end/linebacker Jayson Viernes. “He has been around for a while with us, so we all have a trust in him.”

“Not much has changed,” said senior lineman Alex Birchmeier. “We still have the same culture, we still are the same team, just a new coach. I still think we have a good shot of going back to states this year.”

For coach, taking over a successful program might sound easy, but their is definitely some pressure that comes with it. However, Curtis is ready to roll wit his team.

“Obviously, there is a little pressure of trying to be as successful as we have, so each week, I’m trying to earn another week with them,” said Curtis. “We are guaranteed ten, but I’m trying to find ways to maximize that. Get one more week, one more week, one more week. So, the expectations are going to remain the same with that as well.”

Broad Run opens their 2022 season at home against Briar Woods on Friday.