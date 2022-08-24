FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax Lions had their first winning season in eight years in 2021, finishing 9-2, before falling in the first round of playoffs to West Potomac.

Now, the Lions are looking to show that last year wasn’t a fluke.

“The kids have bought into what we’re doing, and we are just trying to spread that a little bit further and take it a notch higher this year,” said head coach Trey Taylor.

They compete in one of the toughest districts in the state, but they believe, they can continue to be competitive.

“When you’ve been bad, the kids expect to lose,” said Taylor. “I think now, we have a little bit of a culture where we expect to win. We know we can play with the big guys in the region, and we are not intimidated, and I think we can carry that on to this year.”

Fairfax open up the 2022 regular season on the road against Wakefield on August 26.