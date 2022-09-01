SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Flowers Jaguars are coming into this season on a mission.

In 2021, Flowers lost in the state semifinal to Wise, the only team to beat the Jaguars last season, on their way to an 11-2 record.

But here’s the thing. Flowers is always competing at the end of the year, and that’s not what their goal is.

“We’re a talented group, a very good football team, but we got to get over that last hump and win the state championship,” said head coach Dameon Powell. “Everybody is saying we are just right there, but we could never get over that last little hump. So, we are working towards that.”

“We are ready to win states,” said junior lineman Santana Williams. “It’s like a hump. We on a hump, and we got to get over the hump this year.”

“We want to change it so bad,” said senior quarterback Sean Johnson. “We get tired of everybody calling us second or third. We always finish top four, but we never really got first. So, this year, we are just looking to get over that hump and get first.”

A new year with new expectations. Can Flowers bring home that elusive state championship? It all starts on Friday, as the Jaguars host DuVal in their first game of the season.