OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Good Counsel football team is one of the best teams in the DMV, but the record might not show it every year.

In 2021, they were 7-5, however, they played the fifth hardest schedule in the United States. This year, the team will play the eighth hardest schedule, but the team embraces the challenge.

“It’s what we signed up for, or at least I signed us up for,” said head coach Andrew Stefanelli. “We look at it as getting ready for our conference, which is brutal. But again, I tell the kids that that’s why they came here. This is what you signed up for, so let’s go do it.”

“I feel like it’s going to challenge us, so when we get into playoffs, and once we see that much competition, it prepares us for the big stage and the championship that we play,” said sophomore safety Faheem Delane. “We want to play the best to be the best. So, we want to challenge ourselves every week, so we can go out there and prove ourselves that we are the number one team in the nation.”

Good Counsel kicks off their 2022 season at home against St. Joseph’s Regional on Friday.