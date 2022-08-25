FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The Robinson Rams football team enjoyed a mere perfect 2021 regular season.

The Rams were 9-1 heading into playoffs, and were the top seed in the 6C Region. However, their luck would run out, as they fell to South County in the region semifinal.

“We’ve been practicing really hard,” said senior running back Dylan Beyerlein. “We are upset about that region semifinal, and we are ready to come back this year.”

Now, coming into the 2022 season, Robinson is trying to figure out how to get over those small hurdles, and accomplish what they want, which is a region (and hopefully) a state title.

“I think we just need to execute,” said senior tight end/linebacker Parker Seay. “We always have the good talent and hard-working people. We just need to execute when it comes down to it.”

“At the end of the day, we just got to execute, limit the fumbles, and just go out there and play,” said senior quarterback Luke Lopresti.

Robinson kicks off their 2022 regular season at home against South Lakes on Friday.