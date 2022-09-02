GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Roosevelt Raiders have been one of the top teams in Prince George’s County in recent years.

In 2021, the team went 7-4, and lost in the playoffs to Wise. The Raiders have had seasons end like this a lot, where they find themselves being eliminated by Wise. This year, Roosevelt is coming in confident, and with some vengeance.

“I’m tired of losing to them man,” said junior lineman Stephan Francois. “Every year, we get sick and tired of it, and this year, I think it’s the year.”

“It gives all of us a grudge,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Raquane Matthews. “Losing to them for the past couple years now, it definitely gives all of us a grudge and extra push to want to beat them even more.”

Roosevelt doesn’t play Wise under the final week of the season, but the motivation to win every game leading up to then, is at an all-time high.

“We are just going to focus on getting better each week,” said head coach Tom Green. “We just got to keep getting better. Those guys do a good job of getting better throughout the season. So, right now, our focus is Oxon Hill and trying to get a little better every week.”

As coach mentioned, Roosevelt will kick off their 2022 season at home against Oxon Hill on Friday night.