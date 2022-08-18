FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Looking at last season’s record for the Urbana Hawks, you might assume they had a bad season.

A 5-7 record seems like an underperforming season, but the Hawks were able to finish strong, advancing to the state quarterfinals, before having their season come to an end.

Fast forward to this year, and with a lot of their starters returning, Urbana is thinking big for the upcoming season.

“I think anything less than undefeated would be a disappointment. I just don’t really plan on losing. Like, week one, going out there, starting strong, and just continuing that momentum,” said AJ Corso, senior lineman.

“I want to win states, and we want to win states,” said senior wide receiver/cornerback Karron Watties. “We should have won last year. We put in the work. Some things happened at the end. We got to win states this year. We got to finish the job. Job’s not done,”

“State championship, nothing less,” said senior linebacker Chayan Louin. “You can’t dream of anything less than the greatest accomplishment.”

Urbana opens up the 2022 season at home against Richard Montgomery on September 2.