COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Between Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore and Darrius Heyward-Bey, wide receivers from the University of Maryland football program have earned a good reputation in the NFL.

NFL draft hopeful Dontay Demus Jr. is hoping to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft and become the next Terp to make it to the next level.

“The DMV area as a whole is really confident and really has good skill players,” Demus said. “I feel like just to be one of those next guys on the verge of being a household name and be one of those guys who came out of Maryland and made a name for themself, would be a really good thing for me.”

Demus hasn’t had an easy path to the draft. In 2021, he tore his ACL in a tough loss at home to Iowa. As he was carted off the field, Demus yelled “I’m coming back” to the fans in the stands.

“I meant it when I said I’m coming back,” Demus said. “It just feels different and I knew the grit and everything inside of me and I know I have what it takes to get here and I feel like I showed it.”

A graduate of Friendship Collegiate in DC, Demus returned for his fifth year senior season, playing in 11 games and sitting out the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Demus finished his college career with 14 touchdowns.

“[The injury] was a bad moment but of course I put my blood, sweat and tears out for those guys and I knew they’d do the same for me.”

Demus could hear his name called in the NFL draft, which will take place April 27-29.