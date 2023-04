WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A source told DC News Now Saturday shortly after the draft that Bowie State edge rusher Joshua Pryor is staying local, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

Pryor was one of the best HBCU prospects entering this year’s draft. He posted 32 sacks and 77 tackles for a loss in his career with the Bulldogs.

Now, Pryor will have a chance to make it on to the Commanders roster.