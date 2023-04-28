Former Illinois player Jartavius Martin looks on at Illinois’ NFL Pro Day, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders select the safety out of Illinois, Jartavius “Quan” Martin as the 47th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his fifth year at Illinois, Martin started at the star nickel position and earned third-team all-Big Ten Honors. During his fifth year as a fighting Illini, Martin had 64 tackles, three for loss with one sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Martin shined at the NFL combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash, and most impressively, jumping out of the gym with a 44-inch vertical.

The biggest key to Martin’s game is the fact that he can play both cornerback and safety. It’s something that the young defensive back takes pride in.

“Just being able to play any position in the back end,” said Martin. “Just shows my understanding of the game and my football IQ.”

In his final season with the Illini, Martin had the 4th best tackling grade among cornerbacks in the nation. He also led the entire team in solo tackles.

“Just being able to get guys on the ground, being that last line of defense, and not letting anything get behind me,” said Martin. “Just my want to. Just being back there and understanding the game while competing at a high level.”