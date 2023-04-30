WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Christian Braswell was one of 11 NFL prospects from the Washington, D.C. area selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

The former Friendship Collegiate standout, who starred at both Rutgers and Temple, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round on the third day of the draft.

Braswell told DC News Now that representing the DMV at the next level means a lot to him.

“We got something really brewing in this area that we stay in. It’s just not no regular athletes, we’ve got top tier athletes going into these leagues and doing big things,” Braswell said. “For me to be a part of it, it’s a blessing. I obviously worked for it as well, but it’s a blessing just to be up there with those guys and in that category of people that have made it to the league.”

Braswell will join first round pick offensive tackle Anton Harrison, who is also a DMV native and attended Archbishop Carroll, on the Jaguars. In 2016, the Jaguars selected edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue in the third round of the draft. Ngakoue also attended Friendship Collegiate.