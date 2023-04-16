COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland kicker and NFL draft prospect Chad Ryland is confident that he will have a spot on an NFL roster next season.

“There’s 32 in the world and I’m very confident that I’m top 32 in the world at my craft,” Ryland told DC News Now. “The hard work that’s gone into it for the last five, six years, nothing is a coincidence and it’s really already written. What’s meant to be is going to happen no matter what. So I just have to go out, do my best, be myself and not switch up for anybody.”

Ryland has been widely projected as a third day pick in this year’s draft.

Ryland transferred to Maryland from Eastern Michigan for his senior season. He made 19-of-23 kicks as a Terp and was 9-for-9 from inside of 40-yards. Ryland made all three of his kicks in a close Terps Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over NC State.

“There was a need for placekicker here and I could fill that need,” Ryland said. “Similar to that, Locksley would give me the kicks I needed to help showcase my ability to make it to the next level.”