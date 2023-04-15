COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — While Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks is projected to be selected in the first round, Jakorian Bennett will almost be the second Terps cornerback selected.

Bennett transferred to Maryland from a junior college in 2020. He was a leader for the Terps the past three seasons posting four interceptions in that span. Bennett currently leads all FBS players with 29 passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season.

“I’m just somebody that was a hard worker and just gave it his all and just was a leader and just made plays for the team,” Bennett said. “Kind of had that pro demeanor when I was here, focusing on the little things, being intentional with the details.”

Bennett capped off his college career with the game sealing interception in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He was named MVP of the game.

The Terps standout corner ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.