WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A standout local edge rusher has a chance to make history in this year’s NFL draft.

If drafted, Joshua Pryor would become the first player in Bowie State history to be drafted to the NFL.

“My school is very important to me so that’s one of the reasons why I stayed at Bowie regardless of all of the college success I had so it would be a big thing for me,” Pryor said. “I’m trying to see Bowie grow and go back and give back when I have the opportunities.”

Pryor had an impressive showing at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans in February. He finished his college career for the Bulldogs with 32 sacks and 77 tackles for loss.

At University of Maryland’s pro day last week, Pryor told DC News Now that he’s spoken to around 20 NFL teams and that the Chiefs, Jets, Eagles and his hometown Ravens have stood out to him.

Pryor hopes to make history at the draft.

“It would mean everything to me,” Pryor said. “You know this is something that I’ve been working towards since I was five I’ve been playing this game, this has been my goal for a while now so it would definitely be a big thing for me for sure.”