COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is hoping to follow in the foot steps of Terps star wide receivers in the NFL like Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Torrey Smith and Darrius Heyward-Bey.

A local product, Jarrett played high school football at St. John’s College high school in the district. At Maryland football’s pro day, Jarrett said he’s excited to represent Maryland, St. John’s and the DMV at the next level.

“It would mean a lot,” Jarrett said. “I’m doing it for the guys that’s before me and show the guys after me that it can be done, so it would be mean a lot.”

The former five-star recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten all three of his seasons at Maryland. Jarrett finished his career with over 100 catches, 10 touchdowns and more than 1,500 receiving yards.

Jarrett is projected by most NFL draft experts to be selected on the third day of the draft.

“I was talking to a friend about a week ago and it just realized to me that everyone from Maryland is going to be watching,” Jarrett said. “I’m going to be the person from Maryland that actually is in the NFL. Just to put on, to do good for the people back in Maryland, for the people who can say they know me, that’ll mean the world to me if I do something really special.”