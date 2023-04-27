WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former Damascus star Bryan Bresee was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft with the 29th pick by the New Orleans Saints.

Since he led Damascus football to state championships in 2017 and 2019, local fans have had their eyes on Bryan Bresee’s career.

Bresee was a force on the line at Clemson. He finished his career at Clemson with 9 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Bresee missed some time on the field due to injuries. He also missed some time after the passing of his younger sister, Ella. Bresee was an all-ACC player.

Bresee will certainly be a player to watch in New Orleans and could make an immediate impact.