Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett is a projected second or third day selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett is headed to the NFL.

With the 104th overall pick, the second pick in the fourth round of the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders took Bennett off the board.

Bennett transferred to Maryland from a junior college in 2020. He was a leader for the Terps the past three seasons posting four interceptions in that span. Bennett currently leads all FBS players with 29 passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Bennett capped off his college career with the game sealing interception in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He was named MVP of the game. The Terps standout corner ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Bennett should make an immediate impact in the Raiders secondary.