WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft with the 24th pick by the New York Giants.

Banks dazzled NFL scouts at the NFL combine, running a 4.35 second 40-yard dash. A native of Baltimore, Banks played all four of his college seasons at Maryland, totaling 38 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception and a half sack. Banks was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2022.

“I’m just ready to strap a lot of the top wide receivers and I feel like I can do it. It ain’t really nothing to me,” Banks said at Maryland’s pro day. “I’m just enjoying the process to be honest. I’m just enjoying it. All the visits, seeing all of the teams, talking to scouts.”

Banks is the first Terp off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.