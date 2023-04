WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan.

The native of New Carrolton, Maryland held down the line the last four seasons at Maryland.

Duncan should make a strong immediate impact on the Titan’s offensive line. He joins his former teammate tight end Chig Okonkwo in Tennessee. The Titans drafted Okonkwo in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.