WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some quality local didn’t get drafted in the 2023 NFL draft, but many have signed undrafted free agent deals.

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus, who battled back from an ACL tear to play his final season for the Terps, has now achieved his NFL team.

Demus is staying home, as he’s signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Demus is a native of Washington and was a star in high school at Friendship Collegiate.