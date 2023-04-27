WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than a dozen NFL draft prospects from and with ties to the DMV are expected to hear their names called in the 2023 NFL draft. The DC News Now sports team has you covered with who could be drafted, what they can bring to NFL teams and where and when they may be selected.

Deonte Banks – Cornerback, Maryland

Projection: Mid-first round

Banks dazzled NFL scouts at the NFL combine, running a 4.35 second 40-yard dash. A native of Baltimore, Banks played all four of his college seasons at Maryland, totaling 38 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception and a half sack. Banks was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2022.

“I’m just ready to strap a lot of the top wide receivers and I feel like I can do it. It ain’t really nothing to me,” Banks said at Maryland’s pro day. “I’m just enjoying the process to be honest. I’m just enjoying it. All the visits, seeing all of the teams, talking to scouts.”

Banks has been widely projected as a first round selection. It would be very surprising if he is still on the board after the first round.

Jordan Addison – Wide Receiver, USC from Frederick, MD

Projection: Mid-first round

Once a star at Tuscarora high school in Frederick county, Maryland, Addison was a key part of USC’s offense in 2022. Before his success at USC, Addison played two impressive seasons at Pittsburgh. Addison is on the list of 17 players that will be in the green room on draft night.

“Just seeing all the hard work I put in in the dark when nobody was watching, seeing all of that come to light,” Addison told reporters Wednesday in Kansas City. “It’s just the beginning, it’s the start of everything.”

Bryan Bresee – Defensive Tackle, Clemson from Damascus, MD

Projection: Late first/early second round

All eyes have been on Bresee since his incredibly successful high school career at Damascus, where he led the Swarmin’ Hornets to two state championships. Bresee didn’t miss a beat college as he was a force on the field for Clemson.

Bresee at points as been a projected top pick in the draft, but after missing time on the field due to injuries and personal matters last season, Bresee has slipped to being a projected late first or early second round pick in some mock drafts.

Anton Harrison – Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma from Washington

Projection: Late first/second round

With a potential run on offensive tackles in the first round of the NFL draft a likely possibility, former Oklahoma blindside cornerstone Anton Harrison could hear his name called on Thursday. Before his time with the Sooners, Harrison starred at Archbishop Carroll, where his father Andre Harrison is an assistant.

Jaelyn Duncan – Offensive tackle, Maryland

Projection: Second to fourth round

Like Harrison, Duncan’s draft placement could be impacted by how many offensive tackles are selected on the first day.

“The mock drafts and stuff they’re cool, I try not to focus on them really because you never really know,” Duncan said at Maryland’s pro day. “I just try to continue to put the work in that I’m supposed to be doing.”

The native of New Carrolton, Maryland, who held down the line the last four seasons at Maryland, could be selected as high as the first round, but will likely hear his name called on the second day of the draft. If Duncan slips to day three, we expect him to quickly come off the board in the fourth round.

Jakorian Bennett – Cornerback, Maryland

Projection: Third to fifth round

Like Banks, Bennett made headlines at the combine, running a 4.30 40-yard-dash, which was one of the fastest times among all players at the combine. A vocal leader and playmaker on the field for the Terps, Bennett will likely be an early selection on the third day, but don’t be surprised if he hears his name called before the end of the night Friday.

“I’m just somebody that was a hard worker and just gave it his all and just was a leader and just made plays for the team,” Bennett said. “Kind of had that pro demeanor when I was here, focusing on the little things, being intentional with the details.”

Olu Oluwatami – Center, Michigan from Upper Marlboro, MD

Projection: Third to fifth round

From DeMatha star to the best interior offensive lineman in college football, Oluwatami has had quite the journey to the NFL. Last season, Oluwatami starred for Michigan as an All-American, winning national awards as well for best center and best interior offensive lineman in college football.

Before his success as a Wolverine, Oluwatami played three seasons at UVA. He was at Air Force his first year of college, but did not see the field. With his skills and accolades, Oluwatami could have a long and prosperous NFL career ahead of him.

Rakim Jarrett – Wide Receiver, Maryland from Landover, MD

Projection: Fourth to sixth round

From St. John’s in the district to Maryland in College Park, Jarrett has been a playmaking wide receiver in the DMV for years. Jarrett was a key piece of the Terps offense and hopes to become the next star Maryland wide receiver in the NFL, following in the footsteps of players like Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore and Torrey Smith. Jarrett will likely be a third day selection in the draft.

Mohamed Ibrahim – Running Back, Minnesota played at Good Counsel

Projection: Fifth to seventh round

After six years in Minnesota, Ibrahim, the Good Counsel product is ready for his next step. Ibrahim had an impressive career with the Golden Gophers, but he saved his best for last. As a sixth-year senior, the Baltimore native rushed for 1,594 yards, scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground – both career highs. Ibrahim is a good combination of powerful and shifty and could make an immediate impact in the NFL if he finds himself in a backfield and offense where he can contribute.

Chad Ryland – Kicker, Maryland

Projection: Sixth to seventh round

While there isn’t always a kicker selected in the NFL draft, Chad Ryland has his chance to be the first and/or lone kicker of the board this year. Ryland, who transferred to Maryland from Eastern Michigan for his senior season, made 19-of-23 kicks as a Terp and was 9-for-9 from inside of 40-yards.

“There’s 32 in the world and I’m very confident that I’m top 32 in the world at my craft,” Ryland told DC News Now. “The hard work that’s gone into it for the last five, six years, nothing is a coincidence and it’s really already written. What’s meant to be is going to happen no matter what. So I just have to go out, do my best, be myself and not switch up for anybody.”

Joey Fisher – Offensive lineman, Shepherd from Hagerstown, MD

Projection: Sixth round to undrafted free agent

Fisher has a chance to be the first player selected from Shepherd University since the Houston Oilers selected running back Wayne Wilson in the 12th round of the 1979 NFL draft. A behemoth offensive lineman, Fisher stands at 6’5, 322 pounds. Fisher played a key role in Shepherd’s runs to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 2021 and 2022. As offensive linemen are always valued in the draft, don’t be surprised if Fisher is selected on the third day.

Tyson Bagent – Quarterback, Shepherd from Martinsburg, WV

Projection: Sixth round to undrafted free agent

Like Fisher, Bagent could also make Shepherd history. Bagent, who once starred for the powerhouse Martinsburg football program in the mountain state, considered transferring to a division I program for his final season of college football, but opted to stay at Shepherd.

Bagent started all four seasons at Shepherd, breaking records and earning a plethora of honors along the way. Bagent threw for 17,034 yards at Shepherd, tossing 159 touchdowns and 73 interceptions. He also rushed for 12 more touchdowns, with a career high five scores in the ground his final season.

Like Fisher, Bagent could hear his name called on day three of the draft.

Dontay Demus – Wide Receiver, Maryland from Washington

Projection: Sixth round to undrafted free agent

If Demus and Ryland both hear their names called, it will likely secure six NFL draft selections for Maryland, which would be the most in one draft in the school’s history. Demus, a graduate of Friendship Collegiate in the district, has been a highly touted NFL prospect during his time in College Park.

“The DMV area as a whole is really confident and really has good skill players,” Demus said. “I feel like just to be one of those next guys on the verge of being a household name and be one of those guys who came out of Maryland and made a name for themself, would be a really good thing for me.”

Jacob Copeland – Wide Receiver, Maryland

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

After four seasons at Florida, Copeland transferred to Maryland for his final season of college football. Appearing in all 12 games with the Terps, Copeland scored two touchdowns and posted 376 receiving yards on 26 catches. Copeland is not expected to be drafted by most pundits, but due to the demand for playmakers at the wide receiver position, could find himself as a possible late draft choice.

Spencer Anderson – Offensive Lineman, Maryland from Bowie, MD

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

Like Copeland, Anderson is another Terp that could sneak his way into the draft on the third day. The former Bishop McNamara standout from Bowie made big strides in his five seasons in College Park.

Anderson started games in each of the last four seasons, including all 31 games in the past three seasons. What may impress NFL teams the most about Anderson is his versatility, he has started at every position on the line except for left guard while at Maryland. He started most of his games his final season at Maryland at right guard.

DeMarcco Hellams – Safety, Alabama from Washington

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

You wouldn’t expect it based on his success in his high school days as a wide receiver at DeMatha, but Hellams was a huge impact player for Alabama the past several years.

The former Stag led the Crimson Tide this past season with 108 tackles and ranked sixth in the SEC. Hellams added three tackles for a loss and one sack, broke up seven passes, and also posted an interception, quarterback hurry and forced a fumble that he recovered. Hellams started all of his team’s games as a senior, but previously played a role as a special teams ace at Alabama, that could help him land a spot in the NFL right away.

Christian Braswell – Cornerback, Rutgers from Washington

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

After a stellar senior season at Rutgers, Braswell, who starred at Friendship Collegiate in D.C., is ready for the next step in his career. Braswell played his first several seasons at Temple.

As a member of the Scarlet Knights he played in all 12 games, starting five. Braswell was voted on to a couple different All-Big Ten teams. At Rutgers, Braswell picked off three passes, taking one to the house. He also added 14 pass deflections and 37 total tackles. Braswell could shift into a nickel or dime role for an NFL team early in his career and contribute on special teams.

Noah Taylor – Linebacker, North Carolina from Silver Spring, MD

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

Taylor, who once starred for head coach Tyree Spinner at Avalon School, is ready for his shot at his NFL dream. In college, he starred at both Virginia and North Carolina.

Taylor wouldn’t be the first player from Avalon to play in the NFL, notably Trevon Diggs is another one. While the school no longer has a football program, Taylor tells DC News Now that he still hopes to represent the coaches and the area that shaped him in the NFL.

Joshua Pryor – Edge Rusher, Bowie State

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

Pryor is hoping to make history this week as the first player drafted to the NFL in Bowie State history. Pryor is regarded as one of the top HBCU prospects in this year’s draft.

“My school is very important to me so that’s one of the reasons why I stayed at Bowie regardless of all of the college success I had so it would be a big thing for me,” Pryor said. “I’m trying to see Bowie grow and go back and give back when I have the opportunities.”

Pryor had an impressive showing at the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans in February. He finished his college career for the Bulldogs with 32 sacks and 77 tackles for loss. After working out at University of Maryland’s pro day, Pryor told DC News Now that he’s spoken to around 20 NFL teams and that the Chiefs, Jets, Eagles and his hometown Ravens have stood out to him.

Percy Agyei-Obese – Running Back, James Madison from Frederick, MD

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

After several years dominating at the FCS level for the Dukes, former Oakdale high school star in Frederick County, Agyei-Obese helped JMU make a seamless transition to the FBS in the Sun Belt conference. He said that his role in the growth of the Dukes’ program is something that NFL teams have taken notice of.

“They know I’ve been a part of the building blocks of JMU throughout the past years,” Agyei-Obese told DC News Now. “They tell me all the time, ‘we see you’re an intricate part on the team. We see your leadership on the team.’”

Agyei-Obese finished his career in Harrisonburg with over 3,500 rushing yards, scoring 39 rushing touchdowns. If not for an Achilles injury in his final college football game, Agyei-Obese may have been projected even higher. Like we mentioned about Demus, Agyei-Obese could be a major steal on day three of after the draft for an NFL team.

Durrell Nchami – Linebacker, Maryland from Silver Spring, MD

Projection: Seventh round to undrafted free agent

Nchami dealt with some injuries during his career at Maryland, but finished his career as a Terp with a very impressive final season. Nchami played in 13 games, starting 11 of them, posting 20 total tackles, with six for a loss and four sacks. The former Paint Branch star who excelled playing for his head coach Michael Nesmith could be a top priority undrafted free agent for NFL teams if he is not selected on day three.