WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are several offensive tackles that could hear their names called in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday – Anton Harrison is one of them.

The former Oklahoma star offensive tackle, also starred in high school at Archbishop Carroll in Washington. Harrison was a four-star recruit at Carroll, where his father Andre Harrison is an assistant coach.

If Harrison falls past the first round, he will likely be a second round selection.

Harrison started nearly every game the last two seasons for the Sooners and played in many games as a freshman. Harrison was named to the All-Big 12 first team last season.