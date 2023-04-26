WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since he led Damascus football to state championships in 2017 and 2019, local fans have had their eyes on Bryan Bresee’s career.

At this week’s NFL draft, Bresee, a defensive tackle out of Clemson, will officially take the next step in his career.

Bresee will be a force on the line for any team that drafts him. He finished his career at Clemson with 9 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Bresee missed some time on the field due to injuries. He also missed some time after the passing of his younger sister, Ella.

Bresee, an all-ACC player has been projected as a late first round or early second round selection in the draft.