WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will be in the green room Thursday night at the NFL draft.

The former Tuscarora high school star in Frederick county, is expected to be a first round selection.

“Just seeing all the hard work I put in in the dark when nobody was watching, seeing all of that come to light,” Addison told reporters Wednesday in Kansas City. “It’s just the beginning, it’s the start of everything.”

Addison had an impressive career at both Pittsburgh and USC. In three seasons, he caught 219 passes for 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

He played his first two college seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC. Along with star quarterback, Heisman winner Caleb Williams (Gonzaga graduate), Addison helped the Trojans to appearances in the Pac 12 title game and the Cotton Bowl.

Ahead of the draft, Addison is thinking about his upcoming big moment.

“As far as where I’m gonna go, I don’t know. I’m just blessed to be here,” Addison said. “Hopefully I get picked somewhere. That’s all I’m waiting on.”