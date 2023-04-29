WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A third Maryland Terrapin is off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

The New England Patriots traded up in the fourth round to select Maryland kicker Chad Ryland.

Ryland transferred to Maryland from Eastern Michigan for his senior season. He made 19-of-23 kicks as a Terp and was 9-for-9 from inside of 40-yards. Ryland made all three of his kicks in a close Terps Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over NC State.

“There was a need for placekicker here and I could fill that need,” Ryland said at Maryland’s pro day. “Similar to that, Locksley would give me the kicks I needed to help showcase my ability to make it to the next level.”

Ryland was confident throughout the draft process. New England under head coach Bill Belichick looks like a good landing spot for the Terps kicker.