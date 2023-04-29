WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Once they agreed to a five-year contract extension in principle with Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens could focus on the 2023 NFL draft. The Ravens made a splash with offensive talent early on, and then addressed their defense and offensive line through the rest of the draft.

Draft results

Round 1, pick 22: Zay Flowers, wide receiver, Boston College

Round 3, pick 86: Trenton Simpson, linebacker, Clemson

Round 4, pick 122: Tavius Robinson, edge rusher, Ole Miss

Round 5, pick 157: Kyu Blu Kelly, cornerback, Stanford

Round 6, pick 199: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive tackle, Oregon

Round 7, pick 229: Andrew Vorhees, guard, USC