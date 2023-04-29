WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the 154th overall pick in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi.

From DeMatha star to the best interior offensive lineman in college football, Oluwatimi has had quite the journey to the NFL. Last season, Oluwatimi starred for Michigan as an All-American, winning national awards as well for best center and best interior offensive lineman in college football.

Before his success as a Wolverine, Oluwatimi played three seasons at UVA. He was at Air Force his first year of college, but did not see the field. With his skills and accolades, Oluwatimi could have a long and prosperous NFL career ahead of him.