WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuscarora high school (Maryland) graduate Jordan Addison was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft with the 23rd pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Addison was in the green room Thursday night at the NFL draft.

“Just seeing all the hard work I put in in the dark when nobody was watching, seeing all of that come to light,” Addison told reporters Wednesday in Kansas City. “It’s just the beginning, it’s the start of everything.”

Addison had an impressive career at both Pittsburgh and USC. In three seasons, he caught 219 passes for 3,134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

He played his first two college seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC. Along with star quarterback, Heisman winner Caleb Williams (Gonzaga graduate), Addison helped the Trojans to appearances in the Pac 12 title game and the Cotton Bowl.