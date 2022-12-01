INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL begins December with a strong schedule.

Three games feature matchups of first-place teams: Titans at Eagles, Dolphins at 49ers and Chiefs at Bengals.

Another story sure to generate plenty of headlines in Week 13 is the return of Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns.

The quarterback will play his first game since the 2020 season. He was inactive for every game in 2021 and suspended the first 11 games this season for alleged sexual misconduct.

WJW’s John Sabol joins host Chris Hagan on this week’s “Big Game Bound” to talk about Watson’s debut for the Browns.

This week’s show also features reports from Foxborough, Nashville and Kansas City. Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton will have his weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl week in Arizona.