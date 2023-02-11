PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Players have a lot of fans, but sometimes their parents are among their biggest cheerleaders. It’s the same for Eagles player Zach Pascal, who used to live in Prince George’s County.

His mother, Deslyn Pascal, and father, Royan Pascal, got ready in their Prince George’s County home to head out to the Super Bowl, where their son will be playing on Sunday.

“We are so excited,” said Deslyn.

Deslyn and Royan said that Zach Pascal’s journey to the Super Bowl started at a young age — when he was as young as six years old.

“He would go from high school games to Pop Warner games, and when he’s finished, he still wanted to go,” said Deslyn.

They’ve been by the Eagles’ wide receiver’s side every step of the way from Wise High School in Upper Marlboro to college games at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was a star.

“I used to drive down every weekend,” said Royan.

Now, they’re heading to Arizona.

“To see him exceed so much… make us so proud and so happy,” said Royan.

“This is the Eagles’ year. I believe it. There’s something in the air,” said Deslyn.

Zach Pascal is known for giving back to the community. He sometimes participates in camps at Wise High School, taking time to mentor the next generation of professional athletes.