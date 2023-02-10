GLENDALE, Az. (DC News Now) — 86-year-old Don Crisman has something that sets him apart from all of the tens of thousands of fans heading to the Super Bowl in Arizona this weekend — he has never missed a Super Bowl.

This Sunday’s game will mark his 57th Super Bowl.

He’s part of a group known as the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club.” He said that he started the club with a friend and their wives.

“A sideline seat then was $12,” Crisman said.

Three of the club’s original members have passed away. The other three have been continuing on the tradition.

When asked what his favorite part was, Crisman said, “You may find this strange, but I think half of it’s getting together with the guys. … We have a unique club, and we just get to be together for four or five days. I rank that pretty high.”

Crisman said that the Super Bowl has come a long way in terms of attracting fans.

“Back then, I thought the Super Bowl could’ve been a failure,” he said in a conversation with DC News Now’s Anna-Lysa Gale. “People were paying more for the NFL championship tickets than they would for the Super Bowl tickets. God knows I couldn’t imagine it would get where it is now.”