ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke to media for the final time this season Tuesday. Rivera and Mayhew didn’t reveal any exclusive information but did speak about how everything from players to coaching staff will be evaluated.

“What I’m doing right now is finishing up the process, I told you guys I was gonna go through…evaluations and conversations…We’ve gotta look at what’s coming up in the draft, what’s coming up in free agency. We look at what we have on our roster and finished those evaluations. Finish the evaluations of myself, the staff and what we do” Rivera said during Tuesday’s press conference.

A big topic of discussion going into next season will be Washington’s next starting quarterback. Mayhew said the organization is working on solving the team’s quarterback issue right now.

“We gotta talk about budget. What we have to spend? How we want to allocate resources? Evaluate depth in terms of draft and free agency, where those positions are and where we think we can add talent” Mayhew said Tuesday.

As for what happens with Washington’s ownership, Rivera said he’s meeting with the Snyders next Monday and Mayhew’s mindset is the same as his players, control what you can control.

“We’re really focused on what we need to do to get better for next season and that’s totally out of our hands. I don’t worry about things I can’t control” Mayhew said.

A lot of Commanders fans are disappointed with the way Washington’s season ended. Rivera’s squad only added one additional victory to the win column this year after back-to-back seven-win seasons. Rivera said it’s not all about the record.

“This year you look at some of the things that we did, and you like to say they showed that they can come out and fight and play hard…It’s not simple coming back from where we were, enduring the things that we’ve endured. You’d like to believe that people understand that somebody [Brian Robinson Jr.] getting shot and not playing for four games…was a big part…You look at the number of young guys we’ve put on the football field that played for us, that played meaningful minutes in big games and won. You like to think that that shows that they are growing” Rivera said.

The Commanders finished the season at 8-8-1, last in the NFC East.