ASHBURN (DC News Now) — On Monday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after another tough loss on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He was asked about the team’s struggles and why the rest of the NFC East is doing so well. His answer: quarterback.

After receiving backlash on social media around the NFL, Rivera spoke to the media on Tuesday about his controversial comment regarding Carson Wentz. He said he apologized to his team for creating a distraction, but his words were misconstrued. Rivera mentioned he also had a nice conversation with Wentz as well.

“I didn’t present it properly and that’s on me. So, I took accountability, told the guys I should know better and [expletive], I had a bad day…To me as far as I’m concerned, it’s really about the most important thing, that’s getting ready for football” Rivera said.

According to Wentz, he had no idea about the blowup online and was just given the heads up before his press conference with the media on Tuesday.

“Coach addressed it, handled it, nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is a very straight-forward, upfront guy…He addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool…and what he meant by it all, so…I feel very confident in that.”

The Commanders will get back to football-related activities on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears this week.