ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday Washington will go with rookie quarterback Sam Howell as the Week 18 starter against the Dallas Cowboys. This doesn’t come as a surprise, with the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention and wanting to see what they have in their 5th-round rookie.

“Everything we’re doing is about winning, but also about seeing what we have going forward…This is an opportunity for him [Howell] to show us what he’s capable of” Rivera said during Wednesday’s press conference.

There were reports before Rivera’s announcement, Taylor Henicke would start and Howell play at some point as backup. Rivera confirmed he thought he would go with Henicke as starter but had a change of heart to start Howell.

“A couple of guys that I talked with today…say…they felt he [Howell] was ready for his opportunity…it really came down to finding out about the young man” Rivera said.

As for Howell, this is his opportunity to cement his place in Washington as the future or just another guy, and he knows it.

“I’m going to try to win a game…This is the biggest game of my life…I don’t take any games for granted” Howell said during Wednesday’s press conference.

The Commanders kick off their season finale at home against Dallas at 4:25 p.m.